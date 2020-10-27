Zappix Partners with Fonative

Zappix, a visual IVR and self-service customer service provider, has partnered with communications technology provider Fonative to provide expanded services to contact centers.

"We see Zappix adding a complementary and exciting component to our contact-center focused CPaaS platform," said Steve Smith, CEO of Fonative, in a statement. "By allowing our customers to deflect calls and texts to a simple but rich digital engagement, our customers can increase self-service containment rates and allow agents to focus on situations with more complexity that require a human touch. Zappix has the industry-leading capability in this area, and we're glad to be working with them."

"The innovative Zappix suite of products enables call centers and business leaders to increase containment rates, reduce average handle time, and relieve pressure during call volume spikes, all while improving customer experience," said Yossi Abraham, president of Zappix, in a statement. "Through our relationship with Fonative, we are building a robust and secure solution for the next generation call centers."