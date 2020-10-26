Bambuser Adds to Live Video Shopping

Interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser has added features to its Live Video Shopping platform to help retailers maximize live streaming e-commerce initiatives, both during and after the events.

Major feature enhancements include the following:

Multi-domain broadcasting, with increased abilities for multilocation retailers to offer location-based live experiences for a single stream;

More direct audience engagement in chat, allowing retailers to quote and respond to audience posts; and

Closed captioning, making Live Video Shopping experiences accessible to people with hearing loss.

The update also includes a simplified process for sharing so shoppers can invite friends to live streams and recorded shows via social media, email, and SMS; and pinned comments, which allow retailers to promote specific content and products in chat.

Bambuser is also launching a redesigned customer-facing performance monitoring dashboard, a feature that offers auto-play calls to action, and a ready-made archive where shows are automatically saved and organized.