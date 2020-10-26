Bambuser Adds to Live Video Shopping
Interactive live video streaming provider Bambuser has added features to its Live Video Shopping platform to help retailers maximize live streaming e-commerce initiatives, both during and after the events.
Major feature enhancements include the following:
- Multi-domain broadcasting, with increased abilities for multilocation retailers to offer location-based live experiences for a single stream;
- More direct audience engagement in chat, allowing retailers to quote and respond to audience posts; and
- Closed captioning, making Live Video Shopping experiences accessible to people with hearing loss.
The update also includes a simplified process for sharing so shoppers can invite friends to live streams and recorded shows via social media, email, and SMS; and pinned comments, which allow retailers to promote specific content and products in chat.
Bambuser is also launching a redesigned customer-facing performance monitoring dashboard, a feature that offers auto-play calls to action, and a ready-made archive where shows are automatically saved and organized.
"Live Video Shopping is increasingly popular for good reason: it's very effective. Still, it's important that retailers keep control of their brand experience and customer relationships. That's why Bambuser is focused on bringing to market the best solutions for engaging customers and driving sales with live streams in their own environments," said Jesper Funck, chief product officer at Bambuser, in a statement. "We are committed to remaining at the forefront of technology enabling the future of shopping and continuing to help retailers and brands convey their personalities and sustain differentiation, ultimately protecting them from commoditization."
Related Articles
Bambuser Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud
15 Oct 2020
Bambuser's Salesforce integration brings direct-to-consumer interactive live video streaming.