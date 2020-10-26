C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces on C3 AI CRM
C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe have teamed up to launch C3 AI CRM powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, which integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud.
The new solution integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe Experience Cloud (including Adobe Experience Platform), and C3.ai's industry-specific data models, connectors, and artificial intelligence models, in an integrated suite of industry-specific AI-enabled CRM solutions for marketing, sales, and customer service. The companies will initially target the financial services, oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, public sector, healthcare, defense, intelligence, automotive, and aerospace industries.
C3 AI CRM integrates and unifies vast amounts of structured and unstructured data from internal and external sources to drive real-time predictive insights. C3 AI CRM helps teams do the following:
- Forecast revenue;
- Predict product demand;
- Identify and reduce customer churn;
- Identify highly-qualified prospects;
- Recommend next-best offer, next-best product; and
- Provide AI-driven segmentation, marketing, and targeting.
C3 AI CRM enables companies to take advantage of their real-time customer profiles for cross-channel journey orchestration. The joint solution offers an integrated ecosystem that empowers customers to take advantage of leading CRM capabilities along with an integrated ecosystem with Azure, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Power Platform. In addition, C3 AI CRM leverages the common data model of the Open Data Initiative (ODI).
"Microsoft, Adobe, and C3.ai are reinventing a market that Siebel Systems invented more than 25 years ago," said Thomas Siebel, CEO of C3.ai, in a statement. "The dynamics of the market and the mandates of digital transformation have dramatically changed CRM market requirements. A general-purpose CRM system of record is no longer sufficient. Customers today demand industry-specific, fully AI-enabled solutions that provide AI-enabled revenue forecasting, product forecasting, customer churn, next-best product, next-best offer, and predisposition to buy."
"This year has made clear that businesses fortified by digital technology are more resilient and more capable of transforming when faced with sweeping changes like those we are experiencing," said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in a statement. "Together with C3.ai and Adobe, we are bringing to market a new class of industry-specific AI solutions powered by Dynamics 365 to help organizations digitize their operations and unlock real-time insights across their businesses."
"We're proud to partner with C3.ai and Microsoft to advance the imperative for digital customer engagement," said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO of Adobe, in a statement. "The unique combination of Adobe Experience Cloud, the industry-leading solution for customer experiences, together with the C3 AI Suite and Microsoft Dynamics 365, will enable brands to deliver rich experiences that drive business growth."
"This is an exciting development in the advancement of enterprise AI," said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, in a statement. "This partnership between C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe will bring a unique and powerful new CRM offering to the market. We are adopting AI in multiple applications internally and in new products and services for our customers through our C3.ai partnership. We look forward to offering C3 AI CRM to our customers and benefitting from the capabilities internally."