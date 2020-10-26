C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe Combine Forces on C3 AI CRM

C3.ai, Microsoft, and Adobe have teamed up to launch C3 AI CRM powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, which integrates with Adobe Experience Cloud.

The new solution integrates Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe Experience Cloud (including Adobe Experience Platform), and C3.ai's industry-specific data models, connectors, and artificial intelligence models, in an integrated suite of industry-specific AI-enabled CRM solutions for marketing, sales, and customer service. The companies will initially target the financial services, oil and gas, utilities, manufacturing, telecommunications, public sector, healthcare, defense, intelligence, automotive, and aerospace industries.

C3 AI CRM integrates and unifies vast amounts of structured and unstructured data from internal and external sources to drive real-time predictive insights. C3 AI CRM helps teams do the following:

Forecast revenue;

Predict product demand;

Identify and reduce customer churn;

Identify highly-qualified prospects;

Recommend next-best offer, next-best product; and

Provide AI-driven segmentation, marketing, and targeting.

C3 AI CRM enables companies to take advantage of their real-time customer profiles for cross-channel journey orchestration. The joint solution offers an integrated ecosystem that empowers customers to take advantage of leading CRM capabilities along with an integrated ecosystem with Azure, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Power Platform. In addition, C3 AI CRM leverages the common data model of the Open Data Initiative (ODI).