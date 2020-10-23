Ribbon Introduces Managed Services for STIR/SHAKEN and Reputation Scoring
Ribbon Communications, a provider of real-time communications software, has added STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring to its Ribbon Call Trust identity assurance portfolio.
STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring are both enabled by Ribbon's Identity Hub, a cloud-native suite of managed services for identity assurance.
STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs is a regulatory mandate in the United States and Canada enabling the authentication, signing, and verification of caller identity to prevent call spoofing. Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service helps communications service providers comply with the regulatory mandate without having to implement STIR/SHAKEN in their own network.
Reputation Scoring delivers real-time multi-dimensional scores and recommendations for call handling to prevent unwanted nuisance and fraud calls. It provides this information per call, in real time, for any service provider, regardless of whether the call terminates on an IP or TDM/legacy network. With Reputation Scoring, per-call insight and actionable intelligence is available to determine the best option for call termination, such as normal call completion, modifying caller name before completion, redirecting the call to voice mail, or outright blocking a potential nuisance or fraud call to prevent it from reaching the called party.
"Ribbon's Identity Hub leverages our advanced analytics capabilities to determine both a caller's intent and the context of a call," said Tony Scarfo, executive vice president and general manager of the Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon, in a statement. "This allows us to deliver real-time insights on a per-call basis and gives our service provider customers the ability to quickly make call routing decisions to help their customers restore the trust that the phone calls they received are legitimate. We believe this provides us with a distinct competitive advantage by delivering valuable network insights to our customers.
"We are delighted to add STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring to our Ribbon Call Trust portfolio and give our customers even more tools to fight annoying fraud, spam, and robocalls," Scarfo added.
"Fraud and unwanted robocalls are undermining consumer confidence in voice communications services in a number of markets around the world," said Patrick Donegan, founder and principal analyst at HardenStance, in a statement. "Service providers that commit to mitigating these risks should be investing in a cloud-based, managed solution like Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring. Service providers should find these a lot more cost-effective than building out their own dedicated identity assurance infrastructures."