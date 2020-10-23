Ribbon Introduces Managed Services for STIR/SHAKEN and Reputation Scoring

Ribbon Communications, a provider of real-time communications software, has added STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring to its Ribbon Call Trust identity assurance portfolio.

STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service and Reputation Scoring are both enabled by Ribbon's Identity Hub, a cloud-native suite of managed services for identity assurance.

STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited and Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs is a regulatory mandate in the United States and Canada enabling the authentication, signing, and verification of caller identity to prevent call spoofing. Ribbon's STIR/SHAKEN-as-a-Service helps communications service providers comply with the regulatory mandate without having to implement STIR/SHAKEN in their own network.

Reputation Scoring delivers real-time multi-dimensional scores and recommendations for call handling to prevent unwanted nuisance and fraud calls. It provides this information per call, in real time, for any service provider, regardless of whether the call terminates on an IP or TDM/legacy network. With Reputation Scoring, per-call insight and actionable intelligence is available to determine the best option for call termination, such as normal call completion, modifying caller name before completion, redirecting the call to voice mail, or outright blocking a potential nuisance or fraud call to prevent it from reaching the called party.