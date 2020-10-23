SocialCode Rebrands as Code3

SocialCode, a performance marketing agency, is changing its name to Code3, reflecting its focus on three core elements of digital success: media, creative, and commerce.

"Rebranding to Code3 is about more than just a name change, it's about advancing the way we, as an industry, approach digital marketing," said Drew Kraemer, CEO of Code3, in a statement. "At Code3, we see the bigger picture for our clients and our new brand reflects this. We operate at the intersection of media, creative and commerce with the expertise our clients need to succeed in today's increasingly competitive marketplace. It's how we help our brand partners win."