Slingshot Launches Integrated Chatbot and IVR-to-Text

Slingshot, a customer engagement and sales service platform for pest control and home services providers, has launched an interactive voice response (IVR)-to-text and chatbot service to automate and speed up consumer interactions like scheduling and rescheduling services, processing payments, or even creating quotes for new customers.

"While the phone is still 70 percent to 90 percent of interactions for home services providers, text and chat have risen substantially as more providers begin to incorporate these channels into their mix," said Taylor Olson, CEO at Slingshot, in a statement.

"With a strong foundation based on strategic integrations with partners, we're heavily investing in new breakthrough technology that will automatically send more conversations to a text-based channel to drive first contact resolution without needing to get a human involved. And we're starting with bots," said John Yates, head of product at Slingshot, in a statement.