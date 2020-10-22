Reputation.com Releases Review Booster

Reputation.com today launched Review Booster to provide businesses with a way to increase customer reviews.

Review Booster, which replaces the legacy Search Accelerator and Google Seller Ratings offerings, helps businesses generate more public reviews from customers. It allows businesses to automate their review creation and generate more reviews faster.

With Review Booster, customers receive feedback requests via email or SMS. After clicking on the link in the request and providing feedback in a short form, they are then directly prompted to share their feedback on an external site, such as Google.

Regardless of whether customers opt-in or opt-out of posting their review to Google, their feedback can be used for other business benefits, such as advertising, and incorporated into business Google Seller Ratings for inclusion in Google Ads to boost ad performance. Clients can also stream customer feedback to their own websites for additional positive exposure.</p/>