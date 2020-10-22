Really Simple Systems Launches Simple Marketing
Cloud business software provider Really Simple Systems has released Simple Marketing, an integrated marketing tool for small and mid-sized businesses, as part of its all-in-one CRM solution.
Simple Marketing is designed for SMBs looking to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns. It includes a redesigned email editor with a drag-and-drop interface, a Campaign Wizard for creating and sending email campaigns, a contact segmentation tool to generate both static and dynamically populated mailing lists, and a stats reckoner to monitor opens, click throughs, etc. The Simple Marketing comes with a set monthly fee giving up to 5,000 emails per month.
"Historically most businesses used one CRM system for their sales teams and another for sending marketing emails. This leads to integration issues and the inability for the sales team to see their prospects' individual reactions to marketing emails. We've developed our new Simple Marketing tool to be intuitive, easy to use, and fully integrated with the sales CRM, but with all the features you'd expect from a stand-alone system. Reaching the point of launching this new software is a big milestone for the company," said Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, in a statement.