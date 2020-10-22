Really Simple Systems Launches Simple Marketing

Cloud business software provider Really Simple Systems has released Simple Marketing, an integrated marketing tool for small and mid-sized businesses, as part of its all-in-one CRM solution.

Simple Marketing is designed for SMBs looking to create, send, and track email marketing campaigns. It includes a redesigned email editor with a drag-and-drop interface, a Campaign Wizard for creating and sending email campaigns, a contact segmentation tool to generate both static and dynamically populated mailing lists, and a stats reckoner to monitor opens, click throughs, etc. The Simple Marketing comes with a set monthly fee giving up to 5,000 emails per month.