Awesome Motive Acquires Web Push Notification Software Provider PushEngage

Awesome Motive, the company behind software like OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, WP Mail SMTP, and more, has acquired PushEngage, a push notification software provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I first started using push notifications over three years ago and quickly realized that the click rate, engagement, and the opt-in rate is significantly higher than my email newsletter or any other engagement channel," said Syed Balkhi, founder and CEO of Awesome Motive, in a statement. "Today, our push subscriber list is larger than our email list, and push notifications consistently make the top five traffic sources on our sites." "With Awesome Motive's vast resources and deep understanding of the marketing industry, I know we'll be able to bring even more powerful solutions to the PushEngage platform," said Ravi Trivedi, founder of PushEngage, in a statement.

In the coming months, PushEngage will build deeper integration with other Awesome Motive products as well as popular platforms like WordPress, WooCommerce, Shopify, MemberPress, and more. They'll also be working on easier workflows to set up highly personalized push notification campaigns, improved opt-in technology, and new message channels.