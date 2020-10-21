-->
  • October 21, 2020

Litmus Launches Dark Mode Detection and Other Features

Litmus, an email marketing technology provider, today released Dark Mode Detection, tools for brand consistency and advanced user permissions, and additions to the Email Previews testing suite.

These products provide marketers with advanced insights to make data-driven segmentation and optimization decisions, and safely scale agile, on-brand email creation across teams.

Dark Mode Detection allows users to receive advanced insights into their email list subscribers' Dark Mode usage. The brand settings and advanced user permissions features let Litmus users scale agile, on-brand email creation across their entire teams. And with the new supported email clients, teams can ensure their emails look great in the latest additions to the Email Previews testing suite, including the latest iOS fleet, in Litmus.

"With budgets being watched with an extra careful eye, marketers must spend time and resources carefully, while not losing sight of what makes their brand great," said Erik Nierenberg, CEO of Litmus, in a statement. "These new capabilities empower marketing teams to create the personalized brand experiences their customers are accustomed to while working with the resources and headcount they already have. Litmus customers can leverage advanced insights to make data-driven segmentation and optimization decisions while safely scaling agile, consistently branded email creation across teams to speed up time to market and drive conversions."

