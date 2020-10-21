Datonics Launches Audience Insights for Shopify

Online data marketplace provider Datonics has launched Audience Insights for download in the Shopify app store. Audience Insights allows Shopify merchants to capture data on every shopper that visits their stores and accurately matches them against Datonics' dataset, which covers more than 90 percent of users in the United States and Canada.

Audience Insights enables merchants to learn what customers buy, what motivates them, what makes them tick, and what inspires them and to gain comprehensive insight into the makeup of audiences across interests, behaviors, shopping preferences, age, gender, family, hobbies, income, education, occupation, political interest, and more. With that information, they can tailor product catalogs, styles and themes, copy, marketing efforts, and ad campaigns to be more relevant and inviting to shoppers and then monitor the impact of targeted campaigns, allocate media spend, and take action via Datonics' comprehensive datasets.

Datonics data includes keyword datasets, derived from online observations on publisher websites, classified on a one-to-one basis and non-modeled. Its demographic data is filtered for collisions from multiple providers, providing an additional layer of cleansing. Datonics offers more than 1,000 pre-packaged segments, including Automotive, Retail and Footwear, Finance and Money, Sports, Travel, Education, and Shopping Habits, and an unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments.