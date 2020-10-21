AppsFlyer Launches Incrementality for Campaign Analytics

AppsFlyer, an attribution provider, today launched Incrementality, a cross-network solution that enables marketers to measure, analyze and optimize the incremental lift from their remarketing campaigns.

Through controlled experiments, Incrementality enables marketers to validate and delineate between organic and remarketing engagements, shift budgets to better-performing marketing channels, save money where paid activity is not providing value, and optimize for the best performing audiences.

"Incrementality was the missing piece in our suite of marketing measurement products, and we're thrilled to now offer our customers this scientifically proven methodology of using controlled experiments to determine the value of distinct campaigns, channels, or audiences," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "When used alongside our core attribution offering, AppsFlyer's Incrementality solution can feed an integrated marketing measurement strategy. By simplifying the process of incremental lift testing at scale and making it accessible, we enable marketers to focus on their end-goal without any of the tedious heavy lifting. And we're just getting started. New incrementality measurement capabilities are already in the works, ensuring that brands' entire marketing stack is ready for the challenges of tomorrow."

Incrementality was put out in beta in May, and mobile game developer Kabam was one of the pilot users. Through incrementality tests, Kabam found that its remarketing campaigns reached an almost 20 percent lift in purchases.