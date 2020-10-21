Cloudinary and Contentful Partner
Through a partnership launched yesterday, Contentful users can now access Cloudinary's artificial intelligence-based media experience solutions, including its headless digital asset management (DAM), within Contentful's content management systems and upload, optimize, and deliver visual-first experiences at scale.
"In this digital-first era, companies can gain a great competitive advantage by going digital-fast," said Kevin Zellmer, vice president of partnerships at Contentful, in a statement. "The demand for digital is accelerating, so businesses need a strong technology platform for building omnichannel experiences faster. We're proud to partner with Cloudinary in accelerating our joint customers' time to value with their digital experiences."
The Contentful-Cloudinary integration extends Contentful's content management capabilities to ensure that all rich media stakeholders can do the following:
- Benefit from seamless and bi-directional access to media assets in Contentful via Cloudinary's media library and browse, manage, and optimize assets, including images, videos, 3D objects, and GIFs;
- Automatically optimize assets according to the end-user device for optimal display and ensure every image and video is automatically adjusted for best format and quality; and
- Use Cloudinary's AI capabilities for auto-tagging images and videos within Contentful.
"In today's visual economy, fast and flawless rich media experiences are no longer a nice to have, they are critical components to any company's success," said Scott Doughman, vice president of business development at Cloudinary, in a statement. "Equally critical is the ability to deliver the right, high-performant content as efficiently as possible to eliminate the challenges that often keep experiences from reaching their true engagement potential. The Contentful-Cloudinary integration eliminates these challenges, and we're pleased to be bringing our media management expertise to the Contentful ecosystem."
