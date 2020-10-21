6sense Launches Enhanced Account-Based Reporting

6sense yesterday released Sales Dashboards, enabling enable sales and marketing teams to align on the best time to engage 6sense Qualified Accounts (6QAs); Segment Performance reporting, which helps teams measure the effectiveness of campaigns and activities driving account engagement; and Campaign Performance Indicators that enable marketers to proactively optimize campaigns.

6sense's Segment Performance capabilities build on the 6QA platform's predictive and engagement insights by providing comprehensive analysis of account progression through the funnel. Segment Performance highlights both the sales and marketing campaigns and activities that influence accounts' progression through buying stages over time and also the pipeline and revenue influence of campaigns.

6sense's Campaign Performance Indicators help maximize account engagement throughout the funnel by notifying marketers if advertising campaigns are underperforming, which enables teams to proactively optimize creative elements or campaign settings.