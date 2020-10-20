VanillaSoft Acquires Autoklose

VanillaSoft, a sales engagement technology company, has acquired email automation and sales intelligence platform vendor Autoklose. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The Autoklose technology and team will make a significant contribution to our vision of establishing VanillaSoft as the number one sales engagement platform for SMB customers in real-world industries such as insurance and fundraising. After evaluating a number of different technologies and companies in the market, we saw that the capabilities and technology in the Autoklose platform would be a perfect fit for what our customers are looking for to enhance their sales outreach and engagement capabilities," said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft, in a statement. "Further, the founders have a great vision, a passion for the industry, and built up an extremely talented group of people. We are incredibly excited to bring Autoklose into the VanillaSoft team."

Autoklose's all-in-one outbound email automation platform features lead generation, drip campaigns, calendar scheduling, and CRM integration, while its integrated B2B contact database provides access to more than 40 million validated B2B contacts.

With this acquisition, the Autoklose email campaign and cadence platform will be integrated into VanillaSoft for pre- and post-sales nurturing capabilities. This will help B2B sales teams scale their personal email outreach to prospects and leads. Based on pre-set criteria or behaviors, the leads can then be routed back into VanillaSoft cadences . Users can now choose to engage with their prospects using a single-channel or multi-channel approach, depending on where the buyer is in the sales cycle.