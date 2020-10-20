Acquia Updates Open Digital Experience (DXP) Platform

Digital experience company Acquia has updated its Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) powered by Acquia Marketing Cloud and Acquia Drupal Cloud, a unified solution for multi-experience customer journeys across all modes of customer interaction.

"Many developers and marketers today face the dual challenges of changing remote or hybrid work setups and increased pressure to execute rapid digital transformation efforts," said Dries Buytaert, chief technology officer at Acquia and creator of Drupal, in a statement. "Acquia Open DXP is designed to help them meet these challenges by getting value out of Drupal 9 deployments at lightning speed and leveraging industry-leading machine learning advancements with minimal resources."

For developers, the latest enhancements to Drupal Cloud focus on decreasing the time to build, design, and run sites and applications. These include Acquia Migrate Accelerate to help users transition from Drupal 7 to Drupal 9; Acquia Cloud IDE, with one-click access to a cloud-hosted development and testing environment; Acquia CMS, a secure and turnkey distribution of Drupal 9; and Site Studio to help marketers publish with drag-and-drop experience creation and visual assembly of content, layout, and designs.

Major updates to Acquia Marketing Cloud include real-time 360-degree profiles, identity resolution, and unified segment capabilities within the Acquia Customer Data Platform (CDP). These capabilities aggregate data from various sources, eliminate redundancy, and unify data into a single source for real-time customer segmentation. As a result, marketers get deeper insights into customer behavior across channels and modes of interaction.

A COVID-19 dashboard helps marketers understand customer shifts from offline to online channels, changes in channel preferences throughout the pandemic, changes in product preferences, and opportunities for growth in campaigns.

Finally, new predictive delivery and custom likelihood models for Acquia CDP help marketers unlock machine learning to identify optimal times for campaigns, best channels for delivery, and more and fine-tune and customize predictive models to identify the next-best actions and experiences.