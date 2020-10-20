Alida Launches Fall '20 Release

Alida (formerly Vision Critical), today delivered its Fall 2020 product release, two new products, enhancements to several existing products, and new technology industry-specific solutions.

New products in the Fall '20 launch include Alida CXM (Customer Experience Management) and Alida Analytics, which were officially launched earlier this month.

Alida Sparq, the flagship product within the Alida CXM and insights platform, has been enhanced to help users understand how customers' preferences, motivations, and sentiments evolve over time.

Alida Sparq Fall 2020 enhancements include the following:

Calendar integration through Calendy that allows advocates to book interviews, product, and concept walk-throughs, digital customer advisory board meetings, and more;

Sample management to help administrators select the right members at the right time;

Mobile push notifications to create rules and set real-time alerts;

Text analytics improvements to allow multiple responses to the same individual activity; and

Sensitive data redaction for users without sensitive data permissions.

"Brands are transforming how they listen to their customers, now more than ever," said Riaz Raihan, president of products at Alida, in a statement. "On the one hand you have CXM, obtaining broad feedback and optimizing millions of customer experiences in real time. On the other, gaining deep insights from highly-profiled customers that are advocates of your services and products. When done together, the frictionless data flow between the two domains uncovers incredible new sources of value."

Today's release also includes enhancements to Alida Touchpoint to help administrators design polls and pop-ups. These include Customized Social Preview, Situational Quick Polls, and Logic Visualization.

Alida's survey application, Alida Surveys, has also been expanded to support a variety of user needs. This includes MaxDiff surveys and analysis to determine the importance of features without overwhelming survey respondents.

Alida's new Technology Industry solution is the second industry-specific package Alida will introduce in the coming months to help clients derive value from their CXM investments. The Technology Industry solution empowers clients to inject customer insights and feedback continuously throughout the product lifecycle, from product development to product launch and beyond. It includes technology-specific customer experience templates, defined steps and narratives, and best practices to ensure collection of the right feedback to maximize actionable insights.