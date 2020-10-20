CCC Releases Quick Chat
CCC Information Services has expanded its digital customer experience offering for insurers and collision repair shops with CCC Quick Chat for two-way, real-time texting.
CCC Quick Chat also integrates with CCC's mobile and AI-powered claims solutions.
"Texting is ubiquitous in our personal and business lives," said Jason Verlen, senior vice president of CCC, in a statement. "As consumer interactions with insurers continue to transition online and in apps, the ability to engage digitally and in real time has become essential. Providing access to our proven mobile and AI solutions via two-way texting gives insurers a platform from which they can deliver a cohesive, personalized experience to policyholders. We're excited to support insurers in the next step of their digital transformation."