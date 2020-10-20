Progress Releases DataDirect Connectors

Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today launched severa DataDirect connectors that help marketers access data from disparate CRM, marketing automation, and web analytics platforms, including Google Analytics, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Oracle Eloqua.

"Having the right information at your fingertips to make real-time decisions is critical to the success of any marketing organization, but most businesses have multiple systems, each addressing critical functions, so pulling together that data into a single source of truth is extremely challenging," said John Ainsworth, senior vice president of core products at Progress, in a statement. "Continuing with our focus on providing the tools necessary to build high-impact business applications, the Progress DataDirect martech connectors ease that burden by providing a bridge between systems, not only giving marketers what they need, but also lessening the pressure on IT to build custom integration points."

The new Progress DataDirect connectors provide business intelligence and data analysts with the following:

A relational view of the data;

A unified data warehouse and reporting tools;

Trends reporting that shows the performance of marketing programs and budget, especially when compared across channels and platforms; and

Faster, more secure throughput of data.