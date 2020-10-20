Progress Releases DataDirect Connectors
Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today launched severa DataDirect connectors that help marketers access data from disparate CRM, marketing automation, and web analytics platforms, including Google Analytics, HubSpot, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Oracle Eloqua.
"Having the right information at your fingertips to make real-time decisions is critical to the success of any marketing organization, but most businesses have multiple systems, each addressing critical functions, so pulling together that data into a single source of truth is extremely challenging," said John Ainsworth, senior vice president of core products at Progress, in a statement. "Continuing with our focus on providing the tools necessary to build high-impact business applications, the Progress DataDirect martech connectors ease that burden by providing a bridge between systems, not only giving marketers what they need, but also lessening the pressure on IT to build custom integration points."
The new Progress DataDirect connectors provide business intelligence and data analysts with the following:
- A relational view of the data;
- A unified data warehouse and reporting tools;
- Trends reporting that shows the performance of marketing programs and budget, especially when compared across channels and platforms; and
- Faster, more secure throughput of data.
"For many years, we've seen companies use connectors to access disparate data sources to improve their business functions," said Stewart Bond, research director for data integration and intelligence software research at IDC, in a statement. "These new martech connectors from Progress expand the number of connectivity options available for bringing all data from disparate silos together into one single dashboard, enabling companies to make faster and more accurate decisions, measure success in a more tangible way, and plan better."