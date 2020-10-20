Treasure Data Launches Treasure Insights

Treasure Data today released Treasure Insights and other analytics capabilities as part of its customer data platform as well as 15 new integrations and an in-store software development kit that provides retailers a complete, unified view of shoppers' journeys.

"Treasure Data empowers businesses to build insights at the speed of customer decisions," said Rob Parrish, vice president of product at Treasure Data, in a statement. "Backed by our industry-leading customer data management capabilities, Treasure Data continues to build on its comprehensive solution to further accelerate time to value for our customers."

Treasure Insights helps marketing teams coordinate their go-to-market strategies by providing a bird's-eye view of marketing activities and ROI across regions and product lines. It includes a suite of customer analytics that provide full visibility into customer behaviors and the effectiveness of marketing activities.

The updated platform includes enhancements to unified customer views with added visibility into behavioral attributes, content affinity, campaign engagements, purchase behaviors, and more; audience segment demographics and behavioral attributes; artificial intelligence-driven insights on lifetime value, next-best actions, and churn probability; and attribution dashboards.

In addition to Treasure Insights, Treasure Data's new integrations include Amazon DSP, LinkedIn, Gigya, and more for faster data ingestion, analytics, and campaign execution, and a single place to store and analyze data.

With Treasure Data's new in-store SDK, retail mobile apps can now deliver a rich set of connected shopper data to marketers, store associates, and customer service representatives. It can unify digital shopper profiles with physical in-store data.