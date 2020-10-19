Constellation1 Acquires Paradym
Constellation1, a provider of technology for the real estate industry, has acquired Paradym's?web and mobile marketing solutions from TRF Systems.?
The acquisition?brings?Paradym's?cloud-based marketing offerings,including virtual tour technology and social media marketing, under Constellation1's suite of front-office solutions.??
"We are excited to bring the Paradym products, employees, and customers to Constellation1 and to offer customers more options to market listings and increase their bottom lines," said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1, in a statement. "This acquisition enhances Constellation1's solutions and offers our customers a new way to market listings and to capture more buyer and seller leads in a time when online marketing is more important than ever."
"The acquisition process with the Constellation1 team has been very smooth, professional,?and efficient," said Steve Jarrell, CEO of TRF Systems, in a statement. "Their investment?delivers?new life to the Paradym product roadmap and?valuable integration opportunities?for brokerages needing a?best-in-class?digital?web?experience?to attract more?buyers and sellers.?I have the utmost confidence?that?the entire Constellation1 group will care?for our loyal customers and grow Paradym."?