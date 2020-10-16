NICE InContact Launches Fall 2020 Version of CXone

NICE inContact, has rolled out the Fall 2020 release of NICE inContact CXone, delivering greater workforce agility for remote teams, deeper operational insights across all digital and voice interactions, and faster handle time through real-time customer authentication with voice biometrics.

"We're witnessing the digital acceleration of the contact center in real-time," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE inContact, in a statement. "The vast range of digital channels customers have come to expect—chat, SMS text, Twitter, WhatsApp—are now cornerstones of positive customer experiences. NICE inContact CXone doesn't simply support these functions; they're now elevated to a new level with our break-through innovations to help contact centers gain the agility to navigate disruptions and ensure business continuity while developing relationships that last with their customers."

CXone Fall release highlights include the following:

Enhanced remote workforce agility and agent engagement through digital coaching with real-time agent screen monitoring. CXone also offers new business intelligence models for remote agents and adds new functionality to support work-from-home demands, such as agent-initiated schedule changes, rotational schedules, and other remote features.

Autodiscovery of trends across digital and voice interactions, with end-to-end analytics and automatic categorization and visualization of topics and trends through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Business Intelligence with graphics, trends, dynamic explorations, drill-downs, pre-built reports with visualizations and drill-downs for workforce management and quality management linked to associated agent/customer interactions, and custom reports.

Real-time customer authentication leveraging voice biometrics and advanced artificial intelligence.