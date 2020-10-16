Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink with Adobe's Cloud-Based Experience Manager

GlobalLink Connect for AEM as a Cloud Service provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete the translation process.

With GlobalLink Connect and AEM as a Cloud Service together, users can do the following:

Update or move to Adobe's AEM cloud offering;

Access scheduled or on-demand translation services via the AEM UI;

Get a dashboard view of translation spend and other metrics with on-demand analytics; and

Make linguist, vendor, and workflow decisions through the same interface and incorporate machine translation, human translation, or both.