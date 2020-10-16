Translations.com Integrates GlobalLink with Adobe's Cloud-Based Experience Manager

GlobalLink Connect for AEM as a Cloud Service provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete the translation process.
With GlobalLink Connect and AEM as a Cloud Service together, users can do the following:
- Update or move to Adobe's AEM cloud offering;
- Access scheduled or on-demand translation services via the AEM UI;
- Get a dashboard view of translation spend and other metrics with on-demand analytics; and
- Make linguist, vendor, and workflow decisions through the same interface and incorporate machine translation, human translation, or both.
"Connecting with consumers in their native languages plays such an important role in creating the personalized experiences today's consumers expect. With GlobalLink Connect and Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service, brands can create, manage, and deliver global campaigns in local languages quickly and at scale, supercharging their ability to truly connect with customers around the world," said Haresh Kumar, director of strategy and product marketing for Adobe Experience Manager, in a statement. "As one of the first [independent software vendors] to support Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service and a Premier partner in Adobe Exchange, we look forward to the continued success of Translations.com."
"Cloud solutions have become more important than ever as organizations look to deploy content broadly and efficiently in a world that has gone remote. We're proud to break new ground by offering shared clients a seamless cloud-based integration between GlobalLink and Adobe Experience Manager," said TransPerfect's president and CEO, Phil Shawe, in a statement.