Phunware Launches MaaS Customer Data Platform

Phunware, providers of an enterprise cloud platform for mobile, has launched Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Customer Data Platform (CDP).

Phunware's MaaS CDP is cloud-based and includes software and proprietary algorithms that aggregate and organize customer data across a variety of touchpoints in real time to create persistent, unified customer databases. These databases benefit from more than 16 billion unique Phunware IDs and facilitate unique data segmentation that is accessible and consumable within core enterprise engagement packages, including CRM and marketing automation systems.

"Our MaaS Customer Data Platform was designed to ensure that our customers can deliver the right content to the right screen at the right time in the right place in a mobile-first world," said Luan Dang, co-founder and chief technology officer of Phunware, in a statement. "The depth and breadth of our data was built over a decade of mobile operations and includes more than a petabyte of information unique to tens of billions of discrete events across billions of devices and thousands of mobile applications that have touched our platform globally."

Phunware's MaaS CDP collects and organizes identity data, descriptive data, quantitative data, and qualitative data. It is capable of processing billions of transactions per day and 300,000 to 500,000 transactions per second for producing ready-to-use, mobile-centric datasets for analytics and data science by cleaning, enriching and organizing the underlying big data into industry standard formats for use with leading data platforms and data science tools.

Components of Phunware MaaS CDP include the following: