Merkle Partners with AWS

Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help businesses accelerate their data transformations.

This relationship will provide an end-to-end accelerated cloud transformation solution and support the scaling of Merkle's AWS practice with deeper collaboration in the development of products and services in data and analytics. Merkle and AWS will help clients transform with industry-specific cloud-based data management solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning.

These solutions, including Merkle's Rapid Audience Layer (RAL), will be offered in AWS Marketplace and available to all AWS customers.