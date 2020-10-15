Merkle Partners with AWS
Merkle, a customer experience management (CXM) company, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help businesses accelerate their data transformations.
This relationship will provide an end-to-end accelerated cloud transformation solution and support the scaling of Merkle's AWS practice with deeper collaboration in the development of products and services in data and analytics. Merkle and AWS will help clients transform with industry-specific cloud-based data management solutions that leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning.
These solutions, including Merkle's Rapid Audience Layer (RAL), will be offered in AWS Marketplace and available to all AWS customers.
"Our technology partners play a crucial role at Merkle, enabling the customer experience across every touchpoint, including marketing, sales, service, and commerce," said Craig Dempster, CEO of Merkle, in a statement. "We are thrilled to enter this agreement with AWS and are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their digital transformation goals by leveraging the innovative services that AWS provides."
"Merkle is committed to helping the best brands in the world deliver the total customer experience through customer insights that drive more relevant and actionable information," said David Fuess, director of global system integrators at Amazon Web Services, in a statement. "We're delighted to collaborate with Merkle to help customers enhance their customer experiences by modernizing their databases and platforms to provide them with deeper and actionable insights."
"Merkle has been at the forefront of data modernization serving marketing organizations," said Ankur Jain, senior vice president of cloud solutions at Merkle, in a statement. "Our relationship with AWS allows us to expand our cloud practice beyond marketing to meet increasing demand across enterprise IT organizations. We are excited to work with AWS as we continue to help some of the world's largest brands transform their data to meet the needs of today's consumers."