Clarabridge Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365

Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has integrated its text and speech analytics solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365.

Clarabridge CX Analytics uses natural language understanding to analyze surveys, social media, digital and phone conversations, emails, and Dynamics 365 Customer Voice surveys to identify friction and high-effort touchpoints along the customer journey and discover the root cause and drivers of traditional key performance metrics such as Net Promoter Scores, customer satisfaction, churn, sales success, and customer lifetime value. This information is then made available for issue tracking, aggregated reporting, and closed-loop case management in Dynamics 365.

The Clarabridge and Microsoft solution enables organizations to visualize insights and close the loop with customers. Clarabridge's NLU derives effort, sentiment, emotion, and intent from the actual words that customers use during interactions and feedback. Clarabridge identifies compliance issues, emerging customer complaints, and more, with unified dashboards presented in either Dynamics 365 or Clarabridge CX Studio. Alerts from Clarabridge trigger workflows in Dynamics 365 to coordinate follow-up action by the appropriate teams using Microsoft applications through Dynamics 365, such as Microsoft Power Automate, Power BI, Power Apps, and more.