Clarabridge Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365
Clarabridge, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has integrated its text and speech analytics solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Voice and Dynamics 365.
Clarabridge CX Analytics uses natural language understanding to analyze surveys, social media, digital and phone conversations, emails, and Dynamics 365 Customer Voice surveys to identify friction and high-effort touchpoints along the customer journey and discover the root cause and drivers of traditional key performance metrics such as Net Promoter Scores, customer satisfaction, churn, sales success, and customer lifetime value. This information is then made available for issue tracking, aggregated reporting, and closed-loop case management in Dynamics 365.
The Clarabridge and Microsoft solution enables organizations to visualize insights and close the loop with customers. Clarabridge's NLU derives effort, sentiment, emotion, and intent from the actual words that customers use during interactions and feedback. Clarabridge identifies compliance issues, emerging customer complaints, and more, with unified dashboards presented in either Dynamics 365 or Clarabridge CX Studio. Alerts from Clarabridge trigger workflows in Dynamics 365 to coordinate follow-up action by the appropriate teams using Microsoft applications through Dynamics 365, such as Microsoft Power Automate, Power BI, Power Apps, and more.
"By integrating Microsoft and Clarabridge solutions, we're taking the first step toward a digital revolution for the customer experience market," said Clarabridge's founder and chief strategy officer, Sid Banerjee, in a statement. "Because of this integration, customers can benefit from two of the industry-leading solutions to gain a united view of customer experiences that will increase efficiency, save money, reduce effort, and top line drive growth in their organizations."
"A lot of customers' data is languishing in siloes and isn't working with their current applications or orchestrations to drive engagement," said Microsoft's general manager of Dynamics 365 sales, Ray Smith, in a statement. "We're pleased to work with Clarabridge because we see Clarabridge playing an important role in creating an action-oriented, omnichannel customer experience solution that offers deep industry expertise and real insight."