SundaySky Launches Configurable Video

SundaySky, a provider of video platforms, has rolled out a configurable video offering that lets digital marketers use industry-specific templates to modify video elements.

SundaySky's new configurable video capabilities let marketers switch scenes and modify video elements like color, font, text, and images.

"Customers crave emotional connections with brands, which means greater emphasis on delivering individualized content at precise moments of consequence in their journeys, and there is no better medium than video to deliver engaging digital ad experiences," said Jim Dicso, CEO of SundaySky, in a statement. "Customers can use our expertise, baked into our new configurable solutions, to move quickly and eliminate guesswork from video production or other creative workflows to scale personally relevant and dynamic video experiences."

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced physical stores to close their doors, SundaySky quickly extended its capabilities to support Shopify's ecommerce platform and help businesses grow their digital presence and stay accessible to shoppers. SundaySky's Shopify app helps store owners choose from pre-designed ad templates for video creative and set campaign budgets, choose audiences, and manage campaigns.