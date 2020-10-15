Adjust Launches Subscription Tracking

Adjust has launched Subscription Tracking to give marketers better visibility into subscription performance.

Adjust Subscription Tracking will enable marketers to build lifetime value models. By combining subscription measurement with attribution data, Adjust can identify which marketing channels drive the longest-running and most valuable subscriptions.

"The growth of subscription-based apps has intensified this year as users look to their mobile devices for a broader array of activities, from entertainment and e-commerce to fitness and finance," said Paul Müller, co-founder and chief technology officer of Adjust, in a statement. "That's why we are excited to offer an industry-first solution that helps mobile marketers manage their consumers' subscription events and revenue, giving them a better understanding of how users engage with subscription models."