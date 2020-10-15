Amplitude Introduces Journeys
Amplitude, a provider of product intelligence, has introduced Journeys, which leverages machine learning to evaluate the thousands of possible events along a customer path and focus teams on the few exact moments that have the greatest business impact. Product teams can use real-time, predictive intelligence to identify the exact friction or conversion point by user and group customers into cohorts for targeted messages and offers .
"Journeys is the first place to start to understand the customer experience better," said Justin Bauer, executive vice president of product at Amplitude, in a statement. "Amplitude is the first platform that gives teams a holistic view and true understanding of the customer, from the lens of the product itself. With Amplitude and Journeys, the customer is now the center of any digital product experience, transforming yesterday's product and data problems into today's business growth opportunities."
Journeys is currently in open beta and will be generally available in the first half of 2021.
Atlassian is one of the beta testers of the product. "We have over 170,000 customers and millions of users, so there is a high level of complexity when it comes to understanding our customers' journey," said Ivan Galea, vice president and head of analytics and data science at Atlassian, in a statement. "Amplitude's Journeys has been eye-opening in understanding our workflows, like sign-up to activation, and key milestones. Being able to flush this out in one click is incredibly powerful, and Journeys enables us to increase the understanding and velocity."