Amplitude Introduces Journeys

Amplitude, a provider of product intelligence, has introduced Journeys, which leverages machine learning to evaluate the thousands of possible events along a customer path and focus teams on the few exact moments that have the greatest business impact. Product teams can use real-time, predictive intelligence to identify the exact friction or conversion point by user and group customers into cohorts for targeted messages and offers .

"Journeys is the first place to start to understand the customer experience better," said Justin Bauer, executive vice president of product at Amplitude, in a statement. "Amplitude is the first platform that gives teams a holistic view and true understanding of the customer, from the lens of the product itself. With Amplitude and Journeys, the customer is now the center of any digital product experience, transforming yesterday's product and data problems into today's business growth opportunities."

Journeys is currently in open beta and will be generally available in the first half of 2021.