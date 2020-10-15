MessageGears Partners with Sageflo
MessageGears, a marketing software company, and Sageflo, a marketing campaign management software company, have integrated their products to help marketers overcome data friction.
Sageflo's Radiate product, which has been integrated with MessageGears' software, helps distributed groups, such as corporate teams with multiple brands, franchise owners, and independent marketing consultants, build and launch branded email, push, and SMS messages; define and control which email templates, images, and audience segments are available for distributed users; and manage campaigns. An approval flow also allows corporate or regional marketing leaders to approve emails before they get scheduled at the local level.
"Integrating MessageGears with Sageflo Radiate enables distributed marketers to send messages easily and securely, without the data friction issues that have always been an impediment to this process," said Walter Rowland, senior vice president of growth at MessageGears, in a statement. "At the corporate marketing and franchise owner levels, the integration increases the value and return on investment of their distributed marketing teams."
"MessageGears' architecture makes data access easier, while Radiate's ability to enforce brand alignment for message content makes corporate marketers more comfortable with the messages their distributed teams are sending," said Aaron Smith, CEO of Sageflo, in a statement. "Sageflo provides an enhancement to the core MessageGears platform, servicing a common set of customer needs that we see increased demand for in the marketplace."
