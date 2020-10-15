MessageGears Partners with Sageflo

MessageGears, a marketing software company, and Sageflo, a marketing campaign management software company, have integrated their products to help marketers overcome data friction.

Sageflo's Radiate product, which has been integrated with MessageGears' software, helps distributed groups, such as corporate teams with multiple brands, franchise owners, and independent marketing consultants, build and launch branded email, push, and SMS messages; define and control which email templates, images, and audience segments are available for distributed users; and manage campaigns. An approval flow also allows corporate or regional marketing leaders to approve emails before they get scheduled at the local level.