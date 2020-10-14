Sugar Launches SugarLive and Other Product Upgrades

SugarCRM today launched SugarLive, an integration with Amazon Connect voice, chat and text messaging for omnichannel customer service and support.

SugarLive embeds Amazon Connect's advanced, omnichannel contact center capabilities into Sugar Serve's Service Console for routing, tracking, prioritizing and solving customer service interactions.Sugar Serve users need only their Amazon Connect credentials and few simple configurations to add omnichannel engagement models to their Sugar Serve deployments.

"The current global environment underscores the need for seamless omnichannel communications between support professionals and customers," said Rebecca Wettemann, principal analyst at Valoir, in a statement. "SugarLive and Amazon Connect can offer users a fast path to adding new digital engagement channels with little effort and financial risk, while also quickly building more intelligent orchestration of customer engagements through automated voice and chat toolsets." "SugarLive helps deliver on our new vision of high-definition CX for our customers," said Rich Green, chief product officer and chief technology officer at SugarCRM, in a statement. "By offering a single, unified view of the customer, from their very first marketing engagement to understanding their service needs, Sugar is replacing a fragmented, out-of-date, and incomplete picture with a sharply focused understanding of both the customer and the business."

Other enhancements to Serve include case deflection with the integrated Sugar Knowledge Base. Users can research and close their own issues through a self-service portal.

Also launching as part of the Q4 2020 release is an all new Nurture Builder capability in Sugar Market to optimize prospect engagement and conversion. New features for sales teams include sales automation and duration-based capabilities for Sugar Sell. Sugar also completed the rollout of SugarCloud hosting locations on Amazon Web Services in the United Kingdom and Singapore.