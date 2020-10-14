Sprout Social Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, and Zendesk
Sprout Social, a provider of social media analytics, engagement, and advocacy solutions, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This latest integration rounds out a suite of Sprout CRM and help desk integrations with HubSpot and Zendesk to help companies deliver an integrated experience across interactions.
Through these integrations, social and support teams can work with sales and success teams to create, track, manage, and resolve issues, and share contacts and leads coupled with contextual information.
"Historically, social could operate in a silo, and the rich engagement brands have with their customers is underutilized or not always visible across departments," said Andrew Caravella, vice president of global partnerships at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Placing social teams and the authentic conversations they have with customers at the center of the experience bolsters internal collaboration. Partnering with leading CRM and help desk providers connects the proverbial social dots to more people within the business."