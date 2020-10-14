Sprout Social Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, and Zendesk

Sprout Social, a provider of social media analytics, engagement, and advocacy solutions, has integrated with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This latest integration rounds out a suite of Sprout CRM and help desk integrations with HubSpot and Zendesk to help companies deliver an integrated experience across interactions.

Through these integrations, social and support teams can work with sales and success teams to create, track, manage, and resolve issues, and share contacts and leads coupled with contextual information.