Informatica Enhances Enterprise Cloud Data Management

Informatica today launched the Fall 2020 release of its enterprise cloud data management platform with advanced capabilities to help companies in their cloud and digital transformations.

The enhancements include artificial intelligence-powered serverless data management, business continuity, application management, and a 360-degree view of the business leveraging multidomain master data management. The fall enhancements also include an intelligent data marketplace and data fabric to help customers; find, manage, and maximize their data and cloud analytics to accelerate digital transformation.

Design, build, and deploy cloud-native, serverless data integration in a multicloud environment. The fall launch also includes improved AI-powered auto-scaling, advanced pushdown optimization, Spark processing, and multicloud enhancements for Azure, Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, and Google.

Accelerate business insights with a metadata-driven intelligent data fabric with active metadata management, data cataloging, deep metadata extraction, and automated data lineage. Feeding off its recent acquisition of Compact Solutions Informatica is adding data asset analytics, an advanced custom metadata loader, cloud scanner enhancements for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2, and cloud deployment option for Azure Clearlake HD Insights.

Democratize data across the enterprise with AI-powered intelligent data marketplace. New capabilities include data marketplace collaboration and crowdsourcing enhancements such as data usage ratings and an advanced data asset request framework. In addition, the Fall launch also includes enterprise-scale data privacy management spanning structured and unstructured data sources with self-service access to trusted and protected data.

Enable a 360-degree view of critical business functions for every user with intelligent automation and domain-specific solutions (customer, product, supplier, finance). New functionality includes a self-service customer portal, richer views into customer behaviors and patterns, revamped product data experience, and expanded reference and finance data capabilities with multi-dimensional hierarchies.

Modernize applications athrough an AI-powered, cloud-based infrastructure. New functionality includes advanced serverless data integration, runtime continuity support for mass ingestion and data quality, enhanced operational insights and auto-remediation, the ability to define more expressive REST APIs with zero-code, and expanded multicloud support with new services on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake.