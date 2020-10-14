Pixability Launches Enhanced BrandShield

Pixability, aprovider of software and insights for video advertising on YouTube and connected TV, today released an enhanced BrandShield solution for brand suitable campaigns at scale on YouTube.

"For more than eight years, Pixability's technology has ensured that every YouTube campaign we've powered has been both safe and brand-suitable for advertisers," said David George, CEO of Pixability, in a statement. "We're excited to announce our platform's expanded capabilities and to share this technology with agencies and brands who are running their own self-serve campaigns on DV360 and Google Ads."

BrandShield leverages machine learning to categorize content based on category an brand safety floor taxonomies. It first gathers deep detail around each video or channel on YouTube (including IAB category, past performance, recency, etc.), before scoring it for brand suitability. It harvests from hundreds of millions of YouTube videos to achieve this suitability at scale.

Compatible with any YouTube ad platform including DV360, Google Ads, and PixabilityONE, BrandShield also offers the following:

Ability to access self-serve lists through PixabilityONE and a Chrome extension that appears in DV360 and Google Ads;

Downloadable and customizable inclusion and exclusion lists that power brand suitable strategies;

Visibility into performance metrics for each channel in BrandShield Inclusion lists;

Streamlined dashboard for a detailed look at channel data;

A way to preview Channels and Videos from the BrandShield Dashboard; and

Detailed channel stats for each channel in inclusion lists (number of views, subscribers, etc.)

Earlier this year, Pixability was one of six companies certified by Google to run brand suitable campaigns for YouTube advertisers and the only one that Google also certified as a leader in YouTube content insights.