Twilio to Acquire Segment for $3.2 Billion

Cloud communications provider Twilio is acquiring customer data platform provider Segment for approximately $3.2 billion.

Segment is a technology startup that lets organizations pull customer data from one app into another and better control the movement of that data.

"Data silos destroy great customer experiences," said Jeff Lawson, co-founder and CEO of Twilio, in a statement. "Segment lets developers and companies break down those silos and build a complete picture of their customers. Combined with Twilio's Customer Engagement Platform, we can create more personalized, timely, and impactful engagement across customer service, marketing, analytics, product, and sales. We are thrilled to welcome Segment to the Twilio team."

"Together, Twilio and Segment have an incredible opportunity to build the customer engagement platform of the future," said Peter Reinhardt, Segment's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We created Segment to help businesses set themselves apart in the digital age and deliver rich, connected customer experiences built on high-quality data. By joining forces and applying our customer data platform to Twilio's engagement cloud, we'll be able to make the entire customer experience seamless from end to end."