UJET Unveils Virtual Agent

"Two significant trends impacting the digital transformation of customer service are the rising adoption of conversational AI and the generational shift toward digital and mobile native consumers. We see these tools not only as a way to optimize operational efficiencies, but also to modernize customer communications," said Anand Janefalkar, founder and CEO of UJET, in a statement. "UJET's Virtual Agent showcases our customer-centric approach to delivering cutting-edge innovation that not only delivers a better bottom line for the contact center but does so by providing more natural, less robotic experiences for their customers."

"The adoption of intelligence, automation, and self-service capabilities are fueling the evolution of the contact center and customer service. Yet while the positive impacts of intelligence and automation have been felt by contact center agents, the digital experience for customers is still largely fragmented," said Omer Minkara, vice president and principal analyst for contact center and customer experience management at Aberdeen, in a statement. "With functionality such as intelligent routing and the ability to add multiple specialized Virtual Agents, UJET takes a flexible and modern approach to transforming customer experiences, streamlining operations, and ensuring that companies can get the most out of their virtual agents."