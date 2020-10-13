SurveyGizmo Rebrands As Alchemer

SurveyGizmo, a provider of customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VOC) technology, has changed its company name to Alchemer to better reflect the company's mission of helping businesses transform into customer-centric organizations.

"SurveyGizmo served us well. It was fun and whimsical. It communicated clearly that we provide survey software and that our software is approachable and easy to use," said David Roberts, CEO of Alchemer, in a statement. "Today, our customers count on us for mission-critical insights and business operations, and our new name sends that message to the market."

"Given the changing nature of the market and SurveyGizmo's position in it, it is appropriate to change their name," said Alan Webber, IDC's vice president of customer experience solutions, in a statement. "The name Alchemer is a better reflection of how they help organizations engage with their customers and act on what their customers tell them, taking what is traditionally treated as basic feedback and, like the alchemist of old, turning it into operational gold."