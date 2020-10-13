Vungle Acquires AlgoLift

Vungle, a provider of mobile ad network and in-app monetization platforms, has acquired AlgoLift, a provider of user acquisition automation platforms for mobile advertisers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds AlgoLift's algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's advertising network to give advertisers actionable intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as lifetime value (LTV) and return on ad spend (ROAS). Additionally, AlgoLift's probabilistic approach to campaign attribution gives Vungle a privacy-friendly way to target and optimize ad campaigns in compliance with pending iOS-related changes to IDFA.The combined offering will provide advertisers an automated solution using contextual data to buy against their downstream metrics. AlgoLift relies on anonymized data to deliver a unique solution to Apple's upcoming iOS-related privacy changes.