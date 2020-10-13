Vungle Acquires AlgoLift
Vungle, a provider of mobile ad network and in-app monetization platforms, has acquired AlgoLift, a provider of user acquisition automation platforms for mobile advertisers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition adds AlgoLift's algorithms and optimization technology to Vungle's advertising network to give advertisers actionable intelligence to optimize performance metrics such as lifetime value (LTV) and return on ad spend (ROAS). Additionally, AlgoLift's probabilistic approach to campaign attribution gives Vungle a privacy-friendly way to target and optimize ad campaigns in compliance with pending iOS-related changes to IDFA.The combined offering will provide advertisers an automated solution using contextual data to buy against their downstream metrics. AlgoLift relies on anonymized data to deliver a unique solution to Apple's upcoming iOS-related privacy changes.
"Our mission is to be the trusted guide for growth and engagement for our developers," said Jeremy Bondy, Vungle's chief operations officer, in a statement. "AlgoLift's proprietary recommendation technology and exceptional team accelerates our transformation, extending the breadth and reach of our platform. As a result, our developers can expect an entirely new level of scale and performance."
"The combined offering will enable Vungle to deliver machine advanced automation technology and contextual-level targeting recommendations to help global advertisers scale campaigns, improve real-time optimization, and streamline workload," said Martin Price, vice president of product at Vungle, in a statement. "We are looking forward to integrating AlgoLift's technology into our products to offer clients an automated, privacy-centric solution to buy against metrics such as ROAS."