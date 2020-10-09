HGS Launches HGS Pulse Contact Center Analytics

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), a business process management and customer experience solutions provider, has launched HGS Pulse, a contact center analytics platform that provides business performance and customer insights using near-real-time data for predicting customer churn and loyalty and managing workforces.

"HGS Pulse brings together disparate data sources into one single, accurate view of operations and customer insights," said Venkatesh Korla, CEO of HGS Digital, in a statement. "This results in a 40 percent increase in customer reporting efficiency. Reports that initially took weeks to compile are now generated digitally in real time with no manual intervention, freeing teams to spend more time analyzing and culling insights."

The platform uses predictive analytics and decodes the voice of the customer using artificial intelligence to pinpoint why customers are interacting and predict which customers need additional support, resources, or escalated issue resolution. It integrates data from multiple platforms to create a holistic view, enabling root-cause analysis with drill-down features that offer better insights into what customers are saying. It also features workforce management capabilities, enabling contact center managers to better allocate human resources to address customer demand.

"HGS Pulse provides clients with a comprehensive view of their customer and their contact center operations. The insights generated from HGS Pulse will help to improve customer satisfaction and reduce operational costs," said Yasim Kolathayil, vice president of data and analytics at HGS Digital, in a statement. "We have more than 250 common omnichannel KPIs integrated into HGS Pulse, and the platform is used by 25 clients in North America. The platform has automated more than 500 manual reports and has saved more than 200,000 manual hours for HGS."

HGS Pulse is available for free to all HGS customers, offering base operational performance, quality insights, and workforce management analytics. Enhanced versions add advanced customer, sales, social media, voice of the customer, and predictive analytics.