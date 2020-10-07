SMG Partners with Voxpopme

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management provider, has partnered with Voxpopme to help companies capture and analyze video feedback.

"With more touchpoints in the customer journey than ever before, brands are looking for opportunities to elevate the voice of the customer and uncover richer insights," said SMG's vice president and general manager of customer experience solutions, Charlie Moore, in a statement. "Our partnership with Voxpopme gives our clients access to a robust video capture and analytics solution and the ability to pair real-time video feedback with holistic experience management data."

"It's now more important than ever for brands to understand their customers, and video is the ultimate channel for capturing authentic, influential feedback," said Voxpopme's CEO and founder, Dave Carruthers, in a statement. "With SMG's strength in customer experience management and market intelligence, our video platform is the perfect complement for brands interested in establishing an emotional connection with customers, bringing their voice to life and gaining a better understanding of their needs."