Advertise Purple Launches Purply Affiliate Marketing Tool

Advertise Purple, a proivider of affiliate management solutions, today released Purply, an automated affiliate program management tool for small and midsized businesses and those new to affiliate marketing.

Purply leverages more than 10 million data points from more than 87,000 affiliate partners across 23 business verticals, including accessories and jewelry, apparel, consumer electronics, health and beauty, and home and living. With it, business owners get access to the following:

Top-Earning Affiliate Identification, with all known contact information and outreach templates to help start engagements;

Commission Recommendation Reports;

Month-Over-Month Success Reports, with a view of how each affiliate is performing, which ones are doing better than others, where there is a drop in return, and an overall vision of the success of campaigns; and

Affiliate Marketing Tips and Tricks, with an entire library of materials on making affiliate marketing campaigns as successful as possible.