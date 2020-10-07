Sailthru Launches Machine Learning Testing Infrastructure

Sailthru, a personalized marketing automation technology provider for retailers and publishers, today unveiled a wide-scale testing infrastructure for marketers to test copy and design assets. Built using advanced machine learning, the testing engine will automatically learn and update testing rules.

"Testing is the surest way to improve performance, and Sailthru's new machine-learning based methodology adds automation and scale that increases the number of tests and the effectiveness of tests," said Monica Deretich, a retail advisor at Sailthru, in a statement. "Sailthru's vision is to help retailers and publishers create unforgettable customer experiences with powerful yet easy-to-use products, and this new testing infrastructure delivers that."

In the first wave of platform updates, customers now get the following benefits in Sailthru’s Overlays on-site messaging and acquisition product:

The ability to create, launch, and optimize tests of onsite messages with Overlays builder;

The ability to test up to five variations simultaneously to find the right mix of copy and design;

The ability to use real-time analytics to track and measure views, clicks and conversions; and

Inline Inference calculations to help marketers declare a winner and double-down with an optimized variant.