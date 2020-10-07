iProov Introduces Flexible Biometric Customer Authentication
iProov has introduced an integrated biometric assurance solution, allowing organizations to authenticate online users according to the risk profile of the interaction.
The integrated solution uses facial recognition technology for presence and liveness assurance. iProov's Flashmark technology uses controlled illumination to confirm that an online user is the right person (matching the photo of a trusted identity document), a real person (not a photograph or video presented to the device camera), and that they are authenticating right now (not a video or deepfake injected into device sensors).
"Organizations need to balance security, usability, and cost when choosing the right biometric authentication provider. Until now, they have had to choose one level of security and stick with it. For the first time, iProov is providing the flexibility to select the assurance level to best match each transaction," Andrew Bud, CEO and Founder of iProov, said in a statement. "One platform for every level of authentication brings three key benefits: a consistent user experience, technical simplicity, and peace of mind, knowing that every level of security is at your fingertips."