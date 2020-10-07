iProov Introduces Flexible Biometric Customer Authentication

iProov has introduced an integrated biometric assurance solution, allowing organizations to authenticate online users according to the risk profile of the interaction.

The integrated solution uses facial recognition technology for presence and liveness assurance. iProov's Flashmark technology uses controlled illumination to confirm that an online user is the right person (matching the photo of a trusted identity document), a real person (not a photograph or video presented to the device camera), and that they are authenticating right now (not a video or deepfake injected into device sensors).