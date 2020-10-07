Service Direct Launches Service Direct Marketplace
Service Direct, a provider of local lead generation solutions for service businesses, has launched the Service Direct Marketplace, an exclusive pay-per-call platform that connects customers with service providers in their area in real time.
In addition to continuing to serve the Home Services industry, Marketplace enables Service Direct to expand into the legal services, auto services, and medical services industries.
"We're incredibly excited to announce the launch of Service Direct Marketplace because we recognize the impact it will have for so many companies across the U.S. that are looking to grow," said Brian Abernethy, co-founder and CEO of Service Direct, in a statement. "We've taken our years of experience in the local online marketing space and turned it into a simple, easy to use technology that makes getting new customers fast and cost-effective."