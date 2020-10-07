Ruby Acquires Pure Chat

Ruby, a provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for small businesses, has acquired Pure Chat, which provides live chat software as well as an artificial intelligence-powered chat technology called Artibot. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Pure Chat acquisition enables Ruby to service both phone and chat channels and customize the chat experience for customers at scale. Business owners can select to chat with customers using Pure Chat's software directly or leverage Ruby's chat specialists to communicate live with customers on their behalf.