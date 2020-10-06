NAVIS and IDeaS Strengthen Partnership

NAVIS, a hospitality CRM solutions provider, has strengthened its partnership with IDeaS, a provider of revenue management software and services, to allow marketing, reservations, and revenue management teams to operate as one team.

The two companies are eyeing ways to align NAVIS' CRM data with IDeaS' RMS analytics to improve forecasting and break down silos. NAVIS helps operators deploy marketing/outbound telephony campaigns to reach out to guests. It is being combined with IDeaS' forecasting and pricing to help hotels maximize revenue and profitability.