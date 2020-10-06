ClearSale Becomes Shopify Plus Certified App Program Partner  

ClearSale has been named a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner, providing advanced fraud technology support to merchants on Shopify's commerce platform. Shopify Plus merchants will receive protection against fraud and false declines through a seamless integration with their e-commerce stores.

"We're excited to be included in the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner program," said Rafael Lourenco, executive vice president of ClearSale, in a statement. "ClearSale's fraud protection helps merchants of every size, but increased sales volume also means increased potential for risk. Shopify Plus merchants require a streamlined solution that ensures they can avoid the challenges associated with fraudulent charges and false declines. As a global fraud provider, ClearSale can help protect these merchants, no matter where they do business."

"The Shopify Plus Certified App program is designed to meet the advanced requirements of the world's fastest growing brands," said Loren Padelford, general manager of Shopify Plus, in a statement. "We're happy to welcome ClearSale to the program, bringing their insight and experience in fraud to the Plus merchant community."