NetSuite Adds Sales and Marketing Capabilities

Oracle NetSuite today announced several marketing and sales enhancements within the NetSuite platform.

These updates includeEcommerce Site Management, including deeper analytics, and Online Self-Service Account Management that helps sellers manage and approve wholesale buyers and allows buyers to convert online quotes to sales orders, pay invoices, and process bulk purchases.

Other enhancements within NetSuite include updates to help finance and accounting, supply chain and operations, human resources, project management, and IT professionals.