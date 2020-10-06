NetSuite Adds Sales and Marketing Capabilities
Oracle NetSuite today announced several marketing and sales enhancements within the NetSuite platform.
These updates includeEcommerce Site Management, including deeper analytics, and Online Self-Service Account Management that helps sellers manage and approve wholesale buyers and allows buyers to convert online quotes to sales orders, pay invoices, and process bulk purchases.
Other enhancements within NetSuite include updates to help finance and accounting, supply chain and operations, human resources, project management, and IT professionals.
"It's been an overwhelming year of change and businesses have been forced to build for a new reality," said Evan Goldberg, executive vice president of Oracle NetSuite, in a statement. "To help our customers navigate all of this change, we have introduced new innovations across the entire suite, from finance and ecommerce to HR and operations, to reduce IT complexity, streamline business processes, improve decision making, and enhance the customer and employee experience. The latest updates will help our customers gain real-time visibility into their entire business so that they have the agility and control required to successfully build for what's next."