Triblio Adds Triblio Orchestrator to Its ABM Platform

Triblio, an IDG Communications company providing account-based marketing (ABM) technologies, has launched the Triblio Orchestrator, an ABM module that automates and scales high-performing multichannel campaigns.

The Triblio Orchestrator extends Triblio's platform, which includes advertising, web personalization, and sales activation modules. Marketing and sales teams can use the Triblio Orchestrator to prioritize and segment their total addressable markets.