Triblio Adds Triblio Orchestrator to Its ABM Platform
Triblio, an IDG Communications company providing account-based marketing (ABM) technologies, has launched the Triblio Orchestrator, an ABM module that automates and scales high-performing multichannel campaigns.
The Triblio Orchestrator extends Triblio's platform, which includes advertising, web personalization, and sales activation modules. Marketing and sales teams can use the Triblio Orchestrator to prioritize and segment their total addressable markets.
"When we designed the Triblio Orchestrator, we wanted to help marketers execute predictive orchestration by activating intent data and unifying the buyer experience across both sales and marketing channels," said Andre Yee, founder and CEO of Triblio, in a statement. "We see predictive orchestration as the future of ABM, and Triblio is excited to be leading the charge in bringing these innovations to the market."
"Triblio Orchestrator transformed our go-to-market strategy, allowing us to scale multichannel campaigns, prioritize outreach, and increase [sales development rep] efficiency," said Rich Whittington, manager of account-based strategy and development at Insperity. in a statement. "Triblio offered exactly what we were looking for in a strategic account-based partner. They show a high desire to help us solve our deepest business challenges and the tenacity to jump in and really add value."