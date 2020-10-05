AcuityAds Launches illumin Advertising Automation Platform

AcuityAds Holdings today released the illumin advertising automation platform, enabling planning, buying, and omnichannel intelligence in a single platform for visualization and management of the consumer journey.

illumin allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real time using programmatic technology.

When using the illumin interface, advertisers can visualize consumer journey intelligence by touchpoint, message, and channel and compare against industry benchmarks on share of voice, share of attention, and return on advertising spend. The platform's artificial intelligence can execute tasks such as measuring value, delivering ads, matching consumers with the best advertisers, and capturing shopping intent, all within 50 milliseconds.

illumin was in beta with Purple, Home Depot, MassMutual, and Lamark Media.